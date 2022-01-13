UrduPoint.com

58 Per Cent Of Rawalpindi's Students Inoculated Against Corona

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2022 | 04:35 PM

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal Thursday said that over 58 per cent of students aged 12 to 17 had so far been inoculated against the fatal coronavirus since the launch of the vaccination drive from September 2021

Giving details of the campaign being carried out in the entire district, the CEO told APP that around 266,271 students had received the anti-Covid vaccine out of the total target to cover 305,496 students enrolled in 192 educational institutions of the district.

Meanwhile, the focal person for the Anti-Covid drive, Dr Waqar Ahmed, informed that as many as 93,195 students had received the first dose while 173,076 had been jabbed themselves against the deadly virus with the second dose so far.

He informed that 18 teams were visiting around 192 schools and colleges across the district under the campaign to complete the vaccination task while the remaining youngsters out of the educational institutions were getting themselves vaccinated at the 26 vaccination centres operating in the district.

Dr Waqar stated that "Free of cost Pfizer vaccine is being given to teenagers while Form B of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) is mandatory for jabs".

