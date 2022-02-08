585,366 children to be given polio vaccine in Sialkot

As many as 585,366 children under five years of age will be vaccinated against polio during the upcoming five-day campaign in Sialkot district, from Feb 28 to March 4

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :As many as 585,366 children under five years of age will be vaccinated against polio during the upcoming five-day campaign in Sialkot district, from Feb 28 to March 4.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Imran Qureshi while addressing a meeting of District Anti-Polio Committee at DC Office Committee Room on Tuesday. Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Farooq Akmal, Assistant Commissioner Sambarial Haider Abbas, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority (DHA) Sialkot Dr.

Aslam Chaudhry, DHO Dr. Wasim Mirza, DHO Dr. Ahmed Nasir and Dr. Shehzad Iqbal along with local officials of departments concerned attended the meeting.

The deputy commissioner said that a total of 4,652 people would participate in the campaign. He said that 1941 mobile teams would go door to door, 133 fixed teams in rural and basic health centers, hospitals while 69 transit/ roaming teams would immunise children against polio at Lorry Adda and Railway Station.