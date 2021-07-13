UrduPoint.com
59 Fresh Cases Of COVID-19 Infections Reported In 24 Hours

Tue 13th July 2021 | 04:55 PM

As many as 59 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 27,414 in the district

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Tuesday, the total infected cases included 25,308 from Rawalpindi and 2106 from other districts. "Presently 58 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting 15 in Holy Family Hospital,10 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,23 in Institute of Urology, and 10 in Fauji Foundation Hospital," the health authority report said.

The district health authority informed that so far 25,954 patients were discharged after recovery while 579 were quarantined including 401 at home and 178 in isolation.

The report updated that 1303 people had lost their battle of life so far with 1000 belonged to Rawalpindi and 303 from other districts. Meanwhile, Commissioner Rawalpindi Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah urged the people to get themselves vaccinated at the earliest to avoid further spread of the disease.

He warned the residents that the 4th wave of the Delta COVID-19 variant was more dangerous as compared to the previous ones.

