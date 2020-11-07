UrduPoint.com
6 Confirmed, 514 Suspected New Dengue Cases In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 6 seconds ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 05:00 PM

Six new confirmed and 514 suspected cases of dengue virus have been reported in the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Six new confirmed and 514 suspected cases of dengue virus have been reported in the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Saturday, four confirmed cases were reported in Lahore while two cases were reported in Gujranwala. All suspected cases of dengue have been kept in surveillance and their tests are being conducted.

So far, 173 cases of dengue have been confirmed since January this year in the province.

However, 167 patients have been discharged after recovery and currently six patients are under treatment.

No death from dengue was reported this year due to effective measures taken by the government. The Punjab government was continuously working against dengue across the province and the anti-dengue staff recovered dengue larvae from 3,020 places during the last seven days.

The P&SHD urged people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.

