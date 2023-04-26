6-member committee formed to monitor monkeypox cases

On the directions of the Punjab government, a six-member committee will be responsible for making proper and comprehensive treatment arrangements for the monkeypox patients

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :On the directions of the Punjab government, a six-member committee will be responsible for making proper and comprehensive treatment arrangements for the monkeypox patients.

According to the sources on Wednesday, the committee would consist of senior professors and consultants from the Lahore General Hospital (LGH), while Professor of Medicine Dr Tahir Siddique would be the focal person of the committee.

Post-graduate Medical Institute/ AMC Principal Prof. Dr. Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar formed the committee comprising Professor Aneela Asghar, Professor Muhammad Faheem Afzal, Dr. Muhammad Irfan Malik, Dr. Ghazala Rubby and Dr. Syed Jaffer Hussain. Dr Al-Freed expressed hope that the spread of monkeypox would be controlled at the start due to timely measures taken by the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Punjab.

All measures would be ensured in an emergency situation, he added.

The LGH administration had formed a committee comprising senior professors, consultants and pathologists to finalise diagnosis of the disease, case management and proper treatment arrangements for the patients as per the medical standard operating procedures (SOPs), he added. The PGMI principal appealed to people to ensure implementation of precautionary measures while traveling abroad and wear face-masks, avoid shaking hands and do not forget washing hands with soap so that the disease was not transmitted from one person to another. He said that every citizen would have to play its role to tackle the situation.