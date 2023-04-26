UrduPoint.com

6-member Committee Formed To Monitor Monkeypox Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2023 | 07:20 PM

6-member committee formed to monitor monkeypox cases

On the directions of the Punjab government, a six-member committee will be responsible for making proper and comprehensive treatment arrangements for the monkeypox patients

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :On the directions of the Punjab government, a six-member committee will be responsible for making proper and comprehensive treatment arrangements for the monkeypox patients.

According to the sources on Wednesday, the committee would consist of senior professors and consultants from the Lahore General Hospital (LGH), while Professor of Medicine Dr Tahir Siddique would be the focal person of the committee.

Post-graduate Medical Institute/ AMC Principal Prof. Dr. Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar formed the committee comprising Professor Aneela Asghar, Professor Muhammad Faheem Afzal, Dr. Muhammad Irfan Malik, Dr. Ghazala Rubby and Dr. Syed Jaffer Hussain. Dr Al-Freed expressed hope that the spread of monkeypox would be controlled at the start due to timely measures taken by the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Punjab.

All measures would be ensured in an emergency situation, he added.

The LGH administration had formed a committee comprising senior professors, consultants and pathologists to finalise diagnosis of the disease, case management and proper treatment arrangements for the patients as per the medical standard operating procedures (SOPs), he added. The PGMI principal appealed to people to ensure implementation of precautionary measures while traveling abroad and wear face-masks, avoid shaking hands and do not forget washing hands with soap so that the disease was not transmitted from one person to another. He said that every citizen would have to play its role to tackle the situation.

Related Topics

Lahore Education Government Of Punjab Punjab All From

Recent Stories

Finland as Majority Shareholder Monitoring Situati ..

Finland as Majority Shareholder Monitoring Situation With Russian Fortum Assets ..

6 seconds ago
 NA offers Fateha for MPs, others who died in vario ..

NA offers Fateha for MPs, others who died in various accidents

8 seconds ago
 DG RDA directs authorities to provide relief to ci ..

DG RDA directs authorities to provide relief to citizens

9 seconds ago
 US Was Not Involved in the Killing of ISIS Leader ..

US Was Not Involved in the Killing of ISIS Leader by Taliban in Afghanistan - Ki ..

11 seconds ago
 CJP-led bench de-listed due to his indisposition

CJP-led bench de-listed due to his indisposition

12 seconds ago
 Belarus to Participate in SCO Defense Ministers' M ..

Belarus to Participate in SCO Defense Ministers' Meeting on April 28

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.