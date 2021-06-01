6 more die of COVID-19 in Cambodia, death toll at 220

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PHNOM PENH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :The death toll from COVID-19 in Cambodia has risen to 220 on Tuesday after six new fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement.

The Southeast Asian nation also logged 616 new cases, pushing the national case tally to 30,710 so far, the statement said, adding that the new infections included 585 local cases and 31 imported cases.

Meanwhile, the kingdom also saw 753 patients recovered, taking the total number of recoveries to 23,389, it added.

Cambodia has been enduring the third wave of COVID-19 community transmissions since Feb. 20.

In a bid to flatten the infection curve, the country has closed down all schools, fitness centers, museums, cinemas, and entertainment venues.

The country began a COVID-19 inoculation drive on Feb. 10. The MoH's secretary of state and spokeswoman Or Vandine said more than 2.6 million out of the 10 million targeted population have already been vaccinated.