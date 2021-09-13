6 more U.S. soldiers, 3 civilians in S.Korea test positive for COVID-19, 1,409 in total

(@FahadShabbir)

Six more U.S. soldiers and three relevant civilians in South Korea tested positive for the COVID-19, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Monday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Six more U.S. soldiers and three relevant civilians in South Korea tested positive for the COVID-19, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Monday.

The USFK said in a statement that nine USFK-affiliated individuals were confirmed with the COVID-19 between Aug. 26 and Sept. 6.

Four service members and one family member arrived at Osan Air Base on U.S. government-chartered flights from the United States on Aug. 31, Sept. 1 and Sept. 6.

Two service members and two family members arrived on international commercial flights at Incheon International Airport, west of the capital Seoul, on Aug.

26, Sept. 1, Sept. 3 and Sept. 6, respectively.

The confirmed patients have been transferred to designated isolation facilities at the U.S. army bases here.

The total number of infections among the USFK-affiliated personnel rose to 1,409, according to the Yonhap news agency.

In the latest tally, South Korea has reported 1,433 more cases of COVID-19 for the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 274,415. The daily caseload has hovered above 1,000 for 69 straight days.