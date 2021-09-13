UrduPoint.com

6 More U.S. Soldiers, 3 Civilians In S.Korea Test Positive For COVID-19, 1,409 In Total

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 04:32 PM

6 more U.S. soldiers, 3 civilians in S.Korea test positive for COVID-19, 1,409 in total

Six more U.S. soldiers and three relevant civilians in South Korea tested positive for the COVID-19, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Monday

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Six more U.S. soldiers and three relevant civilians in South Korea tested positive for the COVID-19, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Monday.

The USFK said in a statement that nine USFK-affiliated individuals were confirmed with the COVID-19 between Aug. 26 and Sept. 6.

Four service members and one family member arrived at Osan Air Base on U.S. government-chartered flights from the United States on Aug. 31, Sept. 1 and Sept. 6.

Two service members and two family members arrived on international commercial flights at Incheon International Airport, west of the capital Seoul, on Aug.

26, Sept. 1, Sept. 3 and Sept. 6, respectively.

The confirmed patients have been transferred to designated isolation facilities at the U.S. army bases here.

The total number of infections among the USFK-affiliated personnel rose to 1,409, according to the Yonhap news agency.

In the latest tally, South Korea has reported 1,433 more cases of COVID-19 for the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 274,415. The daily caseload has hovered above 1,000 for 69 straight days.

Related Topics

Army Incheon Seoul South Korea United States Family From Airport

Recent Stories

Analysis: &#039;Projects of the 50&#039; a strateg ..

Analysis: &#039;Projects of the 50&#039; a strategic vision that targets welfare ..

5 minutes ago
 CBUAE issues new guidance for licensed financial i ..

CBUAE issues new guidance for licensed financial institutions on transaction mon ..

5 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza launches scholarship fun ..

Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza launches scholarship fund for Emirati women

35 minutes ago
 Huawei IdeaHub Golf Drive Tournament Launched by A ..

Huawei IdeaHub Golf Drive Tournament Launched by AWAN Distribution to engage the ..

46 minutes ago
 55,408 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

55,408 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

50 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi calls for diversity and cultural ..

Bodour Al Qasimi calls for diversity and cultural dialogue at 37th IBBY Congress ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.