6 Ways to Quiet' Your Brain and Live Longer

Meditation is one of many ways to reduce neural activity in your brain. Getty ImagesBut new research suggests that less may be more when it comes to your brain activity.In a studyTrusted Source published in the medical journal Nature, researchers from Harvard Medical school report that a calm brain with less neural activity could lead to a longer life.After analyzing donated brain tissue from people who died at ages from 60 to more than 100, researchers said they noticed that the longest-lived people had lower levels of genes related to neural activity.Tune into your bodyKlatt says a great way to start on your path to lowered stress and heightened mindfulness is to be more aware of your body."Just some gentle stretches and awareness of where you're holding your tension is a great starting point because when people acknowledge their body, they open up to what really is going on for them," she said.Another exercise in mindfulness is to establish a habit that sets events into motion."Since we deal a lot with medical doctors, I suggest touching a doorknob before meeting with a patient," explained Klatt.

"This creates a moment to focus on why they're doing what they're doing and how they're going to connect with the patient. The habit is a helpful way to be present with a patient or co-worker."Listen!In a spirited discussion, it's all too easy to stop listening to others as you wait for your chance to speak.Klatt says she's seen this in a classroom setting.

"One way to recognize that we are going a thousand miles an hour is to watch our thoughts," she said.

"If you're not really listening, or not being present with whoever you're with, that can be a wake-up call to be present and not miss the moment."Chart it outA simple exercise can spell out, in stark terms, whether we're truly living the life we want to live.Klatt asks students to create two pie charts, one to show how they'd like to divide the 24 hours in their day, and one to show how they actually spend their time.Think about mealsWe're often told to watch what we eat, but we're rarely told to watch how or where we eat.While it's fine to enjoy a treat full of empty calories from time to time, it's probably best not to wolf down a bag of chips while zoning out in front of the television.Recognize burnoutMany people don't acknowledge burnout until they're fully burnt out.Recognizing the signs of burnout before it sets in can help with re-assessing and re-prioritizing.Klatt says symptoms can include emotional exhaustion, the lack of a sense of personal accomplishment, a lack of excitement, and a pervasive mood of irritation.Seek mentorsIt's always good to learn from the best.To this end, Klatt suggests reading up on mindfulness and meditation.

(She suggests the book "Wherever You Go, There You Are" by Jon Kabat-Zinn).Positive examples can also be found in daily life. People who are engaged in their job and their life might have good advice for finding the right balance.