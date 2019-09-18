60 dengue affected discharged after lab tests clearance: Dr. Shahzad

During one month as many as 65 patients of dengue fever affected were registered in Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) and District headquarters Hospital here, Coordinator Health Department Dr. Shahid told media

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :During one month as many as 65 patients of dengue fever affected were registered in Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) and District headquarters Hospital here, Coordinator Health Department Dr. Shahid told media

He said 35 patients were admitted in AMC and 30 were admitted in DHQ Abbottabad. 8 belonged to Abbottabad city and a total 60 patients of Dengue have been discharged so far after clearance from lab tests.

Dr. Shahid stated that Abbottabad is a headquarter of the division, Dengue Fever patients from every nook and corner referred to AMC or DHQ Abbottabad, adding we have achieved our target in district Abbottabad.

He advised the residents of Abbottabad to maintain hygiene and keep clean their areas to avoid dengue outbreak and also directed them to follow the instruction strictly.

District administration and health department have started fumigation and also kicked off awareness campaign across the district. To tackle any untoward situation concerning to the Dengue fever the health department has established Dengue wards in Ayub Medical Complex (AMC), district headquarters hospital Abbottabad, Havelian, Sherwan and Lora hospitals.

To sensitize people about the threat of Dengue fever an awareness walk was also organized by the district health department at Sherwan, Dr. Shahid said.