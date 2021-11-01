60 % population of district Abbottabad vaccinated: DC Abbottabad

60 percent population of district Abbottabad Monday has been vaccinated against Coronavirus while 8,45,000 people had received the first dose and 600,000 people had completed both doses

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :60 percent population of district Abbottabad Monday has been vaccinated against Coronavirus while 8,45,000 people had received the first dose and 600,000 people had completed both doses.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Capt. (R) Nadeem Nasir and Divisional Director Health (DDH) Hazara Dr. Faisal Khanzada while addressing a press conference here at Abbottabad Press Club.

Nadeem Nasir said till November 15th, students of all public and private educational institutions and Madaris would be vaccinated while a special campaign had been launched at shopping malls, bus terminals, mosques, Imam Bargahs, entry and exit points of the district where the health department officials were vaccinating 8000 people daily, he added.

The Deputy Commissioner said daily monitoring teams were imposing more than Rs. 200,000 fine and registering 50 First Information Reports against non-vaccinated persons, he said adding, 90 percent of passengers were following the coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures.

He said there was a dire need of 100 percent vaccination against corona virus to make the district free from the pandemic.

Cap. (R) Nadeem Nasir emphasized that 60 percent population in Abbottabad and 40 percent school and college students over 12 years of age had been vaccinated and no single incident had been reported.

He urged that students and people from all walks of life should cooperate in the vaccination particularly elderly women, adding, a special campaign had been launched from November 1 under which teams were visiting door to door to immunize elderly men and women who were facing difficulty in reaching the vaccination center.

Divisional Director Health Dr. Faisal Khanzada said from November 15 to 30 a special campaign would be started in district Abbottabad for the vaccination against Rubella, Polio and Measles where 287000 children of nine months to 15 years of age would be vaccinated.

While explaining the increasing number of Dengue fever cases in district Abbottabad Dr. Faisal Khanzada said the maximum number of cases were coming from other districts of Hazara region in Abbottabad for treatment, adding, owing to the dropping mercury in Abbottabad the number of Dengue Fever cases had also been decreased.

The DDH said Abbottabad was a popular tourist destination where Rubella, Polio, Coronavirus and Measles were transmitted from other parts of the country through tourists.

Dr. Faisal Khanzada said the health department teams had worked hard and sacrificed their lives in all four waves of coronavirus to protect the masses,and did not pay heed to the fake news and propaganda against the coronavirus vaccination.