60 Public Transporters Fined Over Violation Of Corona Lockdown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 01:57 PM

60 public transporters fined over violation of corona lockdown

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :The District Administration on Wednesday took strict action against owners of public transport over violation of section 144 imposed in the wake of corona pandemic and fined 60 persons.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :The District Administration on Wednesday took strict action against owners of public transport over violation of section 144 imposed in the wake of corona pandemic and fined 60 persons.

The district administration installed pickets at GT Road and Kohat road and apprehended 60 public transporters and imposed heavy fine on them and warned them strict legal action in case of violation of corona lockdown in future.

The district administration has warned all transporters that under section 144 the district government has banned plying of public transport in the wake of corona outspread and they should have to obey the orders till the situation improves.

The administration also urged the masses to cooperate with the government to defeat corona pandemic which as claimed thousands of lives across the globe.

Meanwhile, DPO Swat, Qasim Khan said all traders and business persons were cooperating with the district government and has kept their businesses closed across the district, adding that public transport was also closed.

