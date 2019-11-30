6,000 patients treated at OPD evening shift in Sialkot

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sialkot District Health Authority Dr Muhammad Asghar has said that the experiment of starting the evening shift of OPD in all four THQ civil hospitals and all six Rural Health Centres (RHCs) had proved to be a success in the district

He said that 6,000 patients were checked and treated in three weeks after the launch of the OPD evening shift, and the number of patients was increasing day by day.

The CEO said that Sialkot Health Department had started the OPD evening shift in November 2019.

DHO (HR) Sialkot Dr Muhammad Javaid Sahi said that early start of the OPD evening shift was dire need of the hour.