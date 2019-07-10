60,000 Pakistani kids born with congenital heart diseases each year

About 60,000 Pakistani children are born with congenital heart diseases (CHDs) every year and around 25% need early surgery or other relevant interventions to survive, said Head of Paediatric Cardiology, National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) Prof. Najma Patel here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :About 60,000 Pakistani children are born with congenital heart diseases (CHDs) every year and around 25% need early surgery or other relevant interventions to survive, said Head of Paediatric Cardiology, National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) Prof. Najma Patel here on Wednesday.

Addressing a public awareness seminar on "Status of Paediatric Cardiology in Pakistan," jointly organized by Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD) and virtual education Project Pakistan (VEPP), she said acquired heart disease developed after birth and was less common in children than adults.

The senior pediatric cardiologist of the country but mentioned that some 30,000 Pakistani children are also diagnosed with one or the other form of acquired heart disease like rheumatic heart disease, myocarditis etc.

Dr. Najma Patel, also the Convener of the committee member of College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan regretted there was not a single health facility in Balochistan to treat CHD like health problems.

Paediatric cardiology, she said was a very extensive and highly specialized field that dealt with patients suffering from congenital or acquired cardiac and cardiovascular abnormalities.

"The patients pertain to all age groups from foetus to old age." said the cardiologist.

She maintained that care of patients with these diseases need a team of experts comprising paediatric cardiologists, paediatric cardiac surgeon, intensivist and others.

In reply to a question, she said about 35000 child patients are able to visit one or other paediatric cardiology facilities each year, while there also hundreds of them who remain undiagnosed or under diagnosed.

"Many of the unfortunate souls die without diagnosis even in good hospitals," regretted the senior cardiologist hinting there was a problem of diagnosis and early detection of the disease.

"Significant numbers of these are those who can be treated if diagnosed timely," she in reply to another query mentioning that around 25 per cent children need surgery or intervention in early life to survive.

"However, at time even if they are diagnosed with the deformities the facilities are simply out of their reach," she said.

Dr. Najma Patel said around 100,000 CHD cases were registered only in NICVD during 2018 reflecting the disease prevalence in the country.

Reiterating need to strengthen Primary health care system in the country, she also referred to shortage of facilities as well as that of the adequately trained and qualified professionals.

According to international minimum requirement, she said Pakistan needed 250 paediatric cardiologist and 150 paediatric cardiac at any given time.

"We need to perform 22000 surgeries each year but only 4000 surgeries are being conducted and this is despite the fact that our professionals are doing all the procedures that are being performed in the developed world," said Prof. Najma Patel.

About NICVD itself, she said it is being manned by some 35 paediatric cardiologists and 16 paediatric cardiac surgeons.