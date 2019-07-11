610 officials screened at health camp

(@imziishan)

610 prisoners of 6000 Rawalpindi Central Jail Adiala screened themselves at a special medical camp

Talking to APP, Chief Executive Officer(CEO) District Health Authority Dr Rashid Khan said that of the 610 officials screened, Hepatitis C was found positive in 32 while 5 were diagnosed with Hepatitis B.

Dr Rashid informed that free of cost tests of Hepatitis B/C and HIV Aids are being carried out at the camp, adding medical consultation, examination, vaccination and treatment are also being provided.

The CEO said that 11 officials of district health authority including medical officers, dispensers and computer operators are performing duties at the camp.

He said Punjab government is committed to provide best health care facilities to the residents at their doorstep, adding camp will continue till July 20, he added.