UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

62 Persons Discharged From Quarantine Center

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 05:41 PM

62 persons discharged from quarantine center

The district administration Friday said that at-lest 62 persons were discharged from quarantine center set up at district headquarter hospital (DHQ) Khar after their corona tests became negative

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) The district administration Friday said that at-lest 62 persons were discharged from quarantine center set up at district headquarter hospital (DHQ) Khar after their corona tests became negative.

An official of district administration said that all the 62 persons came from Karachi and were kept at quarantine center at DHQ Khar, adding that one suspected person of corona was later shifted to Mardan Medical Complex.

He said that results of corona tests of all the 62 persons were declared negative and therefore discharged.

Related Topics

Karachi Mardan All From

Recent Stories

Wasim Akram, Shahniera Wasim go in self-isolation ..

12 minutes ago

China issues 15 bln yuan of book entry discount T- ..

25 seconds ago

Partly cloudy weather forecast with chances of thu ..

26 seconds ago

Former jail bird held for involvement in murder ca ..

28 seconds ago

Iran's coronavirus death toll rises to 1,433

2 minutes ago

International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.