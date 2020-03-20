62 persons discharged from quarantine center

The district administration Friday said that at-lest 62 persons were discharged from quarantine center set up at district headquarter hospital (DHQ) Khar after their corona tests became negative

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) The district administration Friday said that at-lest 62 persons were discharged from quarantine center set up at district headquarter hospital (DHQ) Khar after their corona tests became negative.

An official of district administration said that all the 62 persons came from Karachi and were kept at quarantine center at DHQ Khar, adding that one suspected person of corona was later shifted to Mardan Medical Complex.

He said that results of corona tests of all the 62 persons were declared negative and therefore discharged.