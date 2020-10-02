UrduPoint.com
625 New Covid-19 Cases Reported; 15 Deaths In Last 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 12:56 PM

The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Friday were recorded 8,877 as 625 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Friday were recorded 8,877 as 625 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

15 corona patients, who were under treatment in hospital died on Thursday, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No Covid patient was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Balochistan, while 95 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,912 allocated for COVID-19 patients, were occupied.

Some 31,697 tests were conducted across the country on Thursday, including 11,689 in Sindh, 11,722 in Punjab, 3,765 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 2,228 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,093 in Balochistan, 601 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 599 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Around 298,055 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 313,431 cases were detected so far, including AJK 2,754, Balochistan 15,302, GB 3,808, ICT 16,650, KP 37,845, Punjab 99,605 and Sindh 137,467.

About 6,499 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,512 in Sindh among 13 of them in hospital on Thursday, 2,237 in Punjab two of them died in hospital on Thursday, 1,260 in KP, 182 in ICT, 146 in Balochistan, 88 in GB and 74 in AJK.

A total of 3,580,173 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals were equipped with Covid-19 facilities. Some 720 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

