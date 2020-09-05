UrduPoint.com
630 Suspected Dengue Cases Reported In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 12:53 PM

A confirmed case of dengue virus was reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours and the patient belong to Toba Tek Singh district

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :A confirmed case of dengue virus was reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours and the patient belong to Toba Tek Singh district.

Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department said here on Saturday that 630 suspected cases of dengue virus were reported during the last 24 hours who have been kept in surveillance and their tests were being conducted.

As many as 51 cases of dengue have so far been registered since January in the province, while 48 patients were discharged.

However, no death caused by dengue was reported this year due to effective measures taken by the government.

The Punjab government was continuously working against dengue across the province and the anti-dengue staff recovered dengue larvae from 9271 places during the last seven days.

The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measuresand keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselvesfrom dengue.

