639,980 children administered anti-polio drops

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :As many as 639,980 children were administered anti-polio drops during the first two days of week-long campaign in Faisalabad.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh while reviewing performance of anti-polio teams during the meeting of District Polio Eradication Committee, here on Wednesday.

The DC said that 4,869 polio teams comprising 9,356 workers were performing their duties in Faisalabad. He urged the polio teams to perform duties responsibly and reach every door to achieve 100 per cent target of the campaign.

He said that all possible means should be used to inform and convince parents whereas health officers would also remain active to monitor the drive continuously.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr. Kashif Mahmood Kamboh and District Health Officer Dr. Saqib Munir gave a detailed briefing on the progress of current anti-polio campaign.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saddar Muhammad Umar Maqbool, representatives of the World Health Organisation and UNICEF were also present.