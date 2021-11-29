64 new corona cases reported in Punjab

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Punjab Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Monday said that during the last 24 hours, 64 new cases of coronavirus were reported from across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Punjab Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Monday said that during the last 24 hours, 64 new cases of coronavirus were reported from across the province.

In a press statement, he explained that 43 positive cases were reported in Lahore, six in Rawalpindi, two each in Dera Ghazi Khan, Faisalabad and Multan while one each in Bhawalnagar, Chiniot, Hafizabad, Jhelum, Pakpatan, Sargodha, Toba Tek Singh and Sialkot.

The secretary said that so far, the total number of cases had reached 443,024, besides 424,832 patients who fully recovered in the province.

The total number of active cases was 5,176 to date, he added.

In the last 24 hours, three deaths were reported in Punjab, pushing the death toll to 13,016. He said that 14,018 tests were conducted in last 24 hours and a total of 8.35 million tests were conducted altogether.

Baloch said the overall rate of COVID-19 incidence in the last 24 hours was recorded at 0.5 per cent in the province, adding Lahore had 1.2 per cent, Faisalabad 0.4pc, Rawalpindi 0.6pc, Multan 0.6pc and 0.1pc in Gujranwala.