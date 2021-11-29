UrduPoint.com

64 New Corona Cases Reported In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 05:29 PM

64 new corona cases reported in Punjab

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Punjab Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Monday said that during the last 24 hours, 64 new cases of coronavirus were reported from across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Punjab Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Monday said that during the last 24 hours, 64 new cases of coronavirus were reported from across the province.

In a press statement, he explained that 43 positive cases were reported in Lahore, six in Rawalpindi, two each in Dera Ghazi Khan, Faisalabad and Multan while one each in Bhawalnagar, Chiniot, Hafizabad, Jhelum, Pakpatan, Sargodha, Toba Tek Singh and Sialkot.

The secretary said that so far, the total number of cases had reached 443,024, besides 424,832 patients who fully recovered in the province.

The total number of active cases was 5,176 to date, he added.

In the last 24 hours, three deaths were reported in Punjab, pushing the death toll to 13,016. He said that 14,018 tests were conducted in last 24 hours and a total of 8.35 million tests were conducted altogether.

Baloch said the overall rate of COVID-19 incidence in the last 24 hours was recorded at 0.5 per cent in the province, adding Lahore had 1.2 per cent, Faisalabad 0.4pc, Rawalpindi 0.6pc, Multan 0.6pc and 0.1pc in Gujranwala.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Chiniot Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot Hafizabad Jhelum Toba Tek Singh From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

9,518 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered durin ..

9,518 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

17 minutes ago
 Sixteen Star FC qualifies for semi-final

Sixteen Star FC qualifies for semi-final

3 minutes ago
 Cotton futures close lower

Cotton futures close lower

3 minutes ago
 Paigham-e-Sufia conference held

Paigham-e-Sufia conference held

3 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on Board of Trus ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundatio ..

32 minutes ago
 KP Govt reshuffles provincial cabinet

KP Govt reshuffles provincial cabinet

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.