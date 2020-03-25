640 pilgrims having negative coronavirus shifts their homes

On the directives by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, deputy commissioner, Sukkur, Rana Adeel Taswar shifted over 640 pilgrims having negative coronavirus reports to their native places

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :On the directives by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, deputy commissioner, Sukkur, Rana Adeel Taswar shifted over 640 pilgrims having negative coronavirus reports to their native places.

The district administration Sukkur provided the transportation and other facilities to Pilgrims who shifted their homes.

According to revenue officials, the chief minister Sindh ordered deputy commissioner Sukkur to send home 640 pilgrims who were brought to the quarantine centre Sukkur from the Taftan border and their tests were conducted twice and result was negative.

He told who had completed their quarantine period should be sent to their homes through special buses as well as with necessary instructions and SOPs.