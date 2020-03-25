UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

640 Pilgrims Having Negative Coronavirus Shifts Their Homes

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 02:48 PM

640 pilgrims having negative coronavirus shifts their homes

On the directives by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, deputy commissioner, Sukkur, Rana Adeel Taswar shifted over 640 pilgrims having negative coronavirus reports to their native places

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :On the directives by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, deputy commissioner, Sukkur, Rana Adeel Taswar shifted over 640 pilgrims having negative coronavirus reports to their native places.

The district administration Sukkur provided the transportation and other facilities to Pilgrims who shifted their homes.

According to revenue officials, the chief minister Sindh ordered deputy commissioner Sukkur to send home 640 pilgrims who were brought to the quarantine centre Sukkur from the Taftan border and their tests were conducted twice and result was negative.

He told who had completed their quarantine period should be sent to their homes through special buses as well as with necessary instructions and SOPs.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Sukkur Border Murad Ali Shah From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Coronavirus economics: roundup of radical policy s ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Airline Says UAE Annuls Permit for Flight ..

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus Cases in Russia Up by 163 to 658 Over ..

4 minutes ago

Outlaw held for looting Rs 2.8m from ATM

15 minutes ago

Five terrorists held, two bombs recovered

4 minutes ago

Thyssenkrupp to scrap 3,000 steel jobs

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.