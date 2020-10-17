UrduPoint.com
641 New Coronavirus Cases Reported; 13 Deaths In Past 24 Hours

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 01:46 PM

641 new Coronavirus cases reported; 13 deaths in past 24 hours

The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Saturday were recorded 9,174 as 641 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Saturday were recorded 9,174 as 641 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

13 corona patients, 12 of whom were under treatment died in hospital and one out of hospital on Friday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Balochistan, while 78ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,884 allocated for COVID-19 patients, were occupied.

Some 32,465 tests were conducted across the country on Friday, including 8,429 in Sindh, 12,136 in Punjab, 4,966 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,002 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,063 in Balochistan, 364 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 505 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Around 306,640 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 322,452 cases were detected so far, including AJK 3,398, Balochistan 15,644, GB 4,033, ICT 17,913, KP 38,565, Punjab 101,425 and Sindh 141,474.

About 6,638 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,574 Sindh among five of them died in hospital and one out of hospital on Friday, 2,288 in Punjab five of them died in hospital on Friday, 1265 in KP, 194 in ICT one of them in hospital on Friday, 146 in Balochistan, 90 in GB and 8i in AJK one of them in hospital on Friday.

A total of 4,041,962 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 833 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

