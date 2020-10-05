UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

644 New Coronavirus Cases Reported; Four Deaths In Past 24 Hours

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 01:00 PM

644 new Coronavirus cases reported; four deaths in past 24 hours

The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Monday were recorded 8,907 as 644 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Monday were recorded 8,907 as 644 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Four corona patients, who were under treatment in hospital died on Sunday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Balochistan, while 88 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,912 allocated for COVID-19 patients, were occupied.

Some 29,565 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, including 10,813 in Sindh, 9,325 in Punjab, 3,844 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,053 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,475 in Balochistan, 510 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 545 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Around 299,836 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 315,260 cases were detected so far, including AJK 2,862, Balochistan 15,399, GB 3,852, ICT 16,789, KP 38,076, Punjab 99,941 and Sindh 138,341.

About 6,517 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,521 in Sindh among one of them in hospital on Sunday, 2,240 in Punjab two of them died in hospital on Saturday, 1,262 in KP two of them in hospital on Sunday, 183 in ICT, 146 in Balochistan, 89 in GB one of them in hospital on Sunday and 76 in AJK.

A total of 3,678,534 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 761 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Died Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday From

Recent Stories

Max feels heartbroken post breakup with Demi Lovat ..

15 minutes ago

3000 inferior spices seized, two arrested

5 minutes ago

Around 54 allottees get possession letters in G-14 ..

5 minutes ago

NLCC surveys 139,523 hectares of land under anti-l ..

5 minutes ago

Shibli congratulates Imran Khan on birthday

5 minutes ago

KP education minister pays tributes to teachers on ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.