644,660 children to get polio vaccine in Kasur

All arrangements have been finalized to administer polio vaccine to 644,660 children under five years of age during the next three-day anti-polio drive starting from November 30 in the district

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :-:All arrangements have been finalized to administer polio vaccine to 644,660 children under five years of age during the next three-day anti-polio drive starting from November 30 in the district.

This was disclosed in a meeting of reviewing arrangements for anti-polio drive here on Saturday, which was presided over by Deputy Commissioner Manzar Javed Ali.

The meeting was told that December 3 and 4, 2020 would be observed as follow-up days for administering vaccine to leftover children.

The meeting was further told the health department had formed 1381 mobile teams, 131 static and 74 transit teams under the supervision 313 area in-charges.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Manzar Javed Ali said the district government was taking all possible steps to eradicate polio virus from the district. He urged the parents to cooperate with the anti-polio teams and get their children administered drops to save them from crippling disease.