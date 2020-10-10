UrduPoint.com
644,660 Kids To Get Polio Vaccine In Kasur

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 03:07 PM

More than 644,660 children under 5 years of age will be administered anti-polio drops in the district during the three-day drive starting from October 26

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :More than 644,660 children under 5 years of age will be administered anti-polio drops in the district during the three-day drive starting from October 26.

Deputy Commissioner Manzar Javed Ali stated this while chairing a meeting here on Saturday to review arrangements for anti-polio drive.

The meeting was told that some1586 teams have been constituted which would administer polio vaccine to children at their door step.

The DC directed the health department officials to implement SOPs regarding coronavirus during the campaign. He furtherdirected that all necessary arrangements be made to makethe drive a success.

