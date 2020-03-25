UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

66 Ventilators Are Ready For Coronavirus Patients In Abbottabad: DC

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 01:57 PM

66 ventilators are ready for coronavirus patients in Abbottabad: DC

Sixty-six ventilators have been arranged for coronavirus patients in Abbottabad district where 26 are operational in Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) and 40 are in different private hospital of Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Sixty-six ventilators have been arranged for coronavirus patients in Abbottabad district where 26 are operational in Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) and 40 are in different private hospital of Abbottabad.

Abbottabad Deputy Commissioner Mughees Sanaullah said this while talking to APP here on Wednesday.

Following the directives of the provincial government, "We have made all arrangements to tackle the challenge of Covid-19 and established isolation wards in hospitals", the DC further said.

He further said that they have established isolation wards in Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH), District Headquarters Hospital Abbottabad, Rural Health Centres (RHC), Basic Health Units (BHU) and private hospitals.

DC Abbottabad said that they have also established quarantine centres in all major hospitals, deputed mobile teams and 10 ambulances for the service of the patients.

Up till now, no Covid-19 patient has been identified in Abbottabad district while the blood sample of 11 suspected patients has been sent to the National Institute of Health (NIH) for analysis.

He stated that besides the isolation wards and quarantine centres doctors and paramedical staff was also ready to tackle any untoward situation, all stakeholders of Abbottabad were cooperating to follow the provincial and Federal governments' directive to prevent coronavirus from the area.

Traders of Abbottabad have shutdown their businesses, transporters have stopped public transport and shutdown bus terminals, hotels and hostels were also evacuated, the DC said.

He said that to facilitate people, they have established a control room at DC office Abbottabad, which would work round the clock, he also directed people to contact the control room if they have any sort of information regarding the current situation.

DC also warned profiteers and hoarders to avoid such acts those were creating hurdles in this critical situation, he said the district administration would take strict action against all those elements involved in hoarding and profiteering.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Mobile All From Government Blood Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Doctor cries after failure to hug his own child du ..

3 minutes ago

China sends third group of medical experts to Ital ..

1 minute ago

60 public transporters fined over violation of cor ..

1 minute ago

Hong Kong stocks boosted by US stimulus deal

1 minute ago

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reports 3.92pc declin ..

3 minutes ago

Driver dies under mud loader tractor trolley in Mu ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.