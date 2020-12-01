UrduPoint.com
663 Teams Formed To Ensure Security Of Polio Vaccinators

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 05:11 PM

Rawalpindi District Police formed as many as 663 teams to ensure security to anti-polio staff taking part in five-day anti-polio campaign started on Nov 30

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi District Police formed as many as 663 teams to ensure security to anti-polio staff taking part in five-day anti-polio campaign started on Nov 30.

According to a police spokesman, Rawalpindi District Police on the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas had finalized all the security arrangements to provide foolproof security cover to the vaccinators.

He said that as many as 1000 cops were deployed under a security plan devised for the ongoing anti-polio campaign. A control room had also been set up to monitor the security arrangements, he added.

The officers concerned had been directed to brief the cops to be deployed for the security duty besides a proper checking system for the field, he said adding, the police personnel had also been instructed to remain alert and adopt Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

There should be an effective patrolling system for all the areas by Elite and police, the SHO were directed, he said.

The district had been divided into different zones to ensure security for the polio teams, comprising medical staff and volunteers.

