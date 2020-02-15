67 more coronavirus cases on cruise ship: Japan minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Another 67 people on board a cruise ship quarantined off Japan's coast have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the country's health minister said on Saturday

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Another 67 people on board a cruise ship quarantined off Japan's coast have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the country's health minister said on Saturday.

The new cases, from 217 tests, bring the number of people diagnosed on the Diamond Princess to 285, excluding a quarantine officer who also contracted the illness.