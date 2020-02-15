UrduPoint.com
67 More Coronavirus Cases On Cruise Ship: Japan Minister

Sat 15th February 2020 | 02:55 PM

Another 67 people on board a cruise ship quarantined off Japan's coast have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the country's health minister said on Saturday

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Another 67 people on board a cruise ship quarantined off Japan's coast have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the country's health minister said on Saturday.

The new cases, from 217 tests, bring the number of people diagnosed on the Diamond Princess to 285, excluding a quarantine officer who also contracted the illness.

More Stories From Health

