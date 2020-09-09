670 suspected dengue cases reported in 24 hours

A new confirmed case of dengue virus was reported from Rawalpindi district during the last 24 hours

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :-:A new confirmed case of dengue virus was reported from Rawalpindi district during the last 24 hours.

Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department said here on Wednesday that 670 suspected cases of dengue virus were reported from various parts of the province during the last 24 hours who have been kept in surveillance and their tests were being conducted.

From January to uptill now, 56 dengue cases were registered in the province, however, 53 patients were discharged after recovery and currently 3 dengue patients were under treatment.

No death caused by dengue were reported this year due to effective measures taken by the government.

The Punjab government was continuously working against dengue across the province and the anti-dengue staffrecovered dengue larvae from 12,252 places duringthe last seven days.