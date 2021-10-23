68 dengue patients under treatment in Khyber Teaching Hospital

A total of 68 dengue virus patients are being under treatment in the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Peshawar, spokesman of the hospital Sajjad Ahmad told APP here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :A total of 68 dengue virus patients are being under treatment in the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Peshawar, spokesman of the hospital Sajjad Ahmad told APP here on Saturday.

He said out of the 68 dengue virus patients 48 men and including 20 women while eight more dengue patients have been admitted in the last 24 hours.

Four patients were sent home after recovery and most of the patients are from different parts of Peshawar including Tehkal, academy Town, Safid Dheri, Danishabad, Sarband and Khyber District etc, Sajjad Ahmad informed.

Khyber Teaching Hospital conducted 644 dengue tests in the last 24 hours with 279 positive and 365 negative tests, he added. He said all dengue patients are being treated in the medical ward of the hospital as per protocol.