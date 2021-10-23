UrduPoint.com

68 Dengue Patients Under Treatment In Khyber Teaching Hospital

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 02:23 PM

68 dengue patients under treatment in Khyber Teaching Hospital

A total of 68 dengue virus patients are being under treatment in the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Peshawar, spokesman of the hospital Sajjad Ahmad told APP here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :A total of 68 dengue virus patients are being under treatment in the Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Peshawar, spokesman of the hospital Sajjad Ahmad told APP here on Saturday.

He said out of the 68 dengue virus patients 48 men and including 20 women while eight more dengue patients have been admitted in the last 24 hours.

Four patients were sent home after recovery and most of the patients are from different parts of Peshawar including Tehkal, academy Town, Safid Dheri, Danishabad, Sarband and Khyber District etc, Sajjad Ahmad informed.

Khyber Teaching Hospital conducted 644 dengue tests in the last 24 hours with 279 positive and 365 negative tests, he added. He said all dengue patients are being treated in the medical ward of the hospital as per protocol.

Related Topics

Peshawar Dengue Women All From

Recent Stories

Ombudsman launches countrywide drive to educate ma ..

Ombudsman launches countrywide drive to educate masses about cyber crimes

4 minutes ago
 Russia, China Conduct First Joint Naval Patrol in ..

Russia, China Conduct First Joint Naval Patrol in Pacific Ocean - Russian Defens ..

4 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 13 Australia Vs. South Af ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 13 Australia Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, Who ..

10 minutes ago
 Zaki Nusseibeh acknowledges UAEU’s top volunteer ..

Zaki Nusseibeh acknowledges UAEU’s top volunteer students

12 minutes ago
 Opposition launches countrywide protest against go ..

Opposition launches countrywide protest against govt over inflation

16 minutes ago
 UAE PAP administers 583 million doses of polio vac ..

UAE PAP administers 583 million doses of polio vaccine to over 102 million child ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.