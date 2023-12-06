Open Menu

68 New Dengue Cases Reported

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2023 | 08:26 PM

The situation of the dengue outbreak is getting better now and about 68 new cases were reported on Wednesday. The latest Health Department data reveals a total of 14,585 confirmed dengue cases across 36 districts in Punjab this year

Lahore takes the lead in this unfortunate count with a staggering 6,688 cases, followed closely by Rawalpindi with 2,641, Gujranwala with 1,546, Multan with 1,398 and Faisalabad with 865 cases. The situation continues, with Lahore reporting an additional 44 new dengue cases, Rawalpindi with no new case, Gujranwala with five, Multan with seven and Faisalabad with five new cases. Meanwhile, Attock, Okara, Sialkot, Gujrat, Bahawalnagar, Jhang and Mianwali each reported one case of dengue in last 24 hours.

Currently, 68 dengue patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals across Punjab, with 33 of them in Lahore district hospitals. The Secretary of Health Punjab, Ali Jaan Khan, issued a compelling plea to citizens, urging them to maintain clean and dry surroundings as a preventive measure against dengue fever. He also called for cooperation with health department teams that are working tirelessly to combat this outbreak.

For those in need of dengue treatment, information, or wishing to register complaints, a free helpline is available through the health department at 1033. Vigilance and proactive measures are crucial to contain the alarming spread of dengue in Punjab.

