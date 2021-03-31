6,890 senior citizens vaccinated in Faisalabad

As many as 6,890 senior citizens have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :As many as 6,890 senior citizens have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district.

District Health Officer Dr Ata Al-Moenum said on Wednesday that vaccination process continued at five vaccination centers, established in the district, from 8 a.m to 8 p.m daily.

He said that the centers had been established at sports Complex Samanabad, Rural Health Centre Khurarianwala new building, Sports Complex Chak Jhumra, Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Tandlianwala new building and Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Sammundari new building.

He further said that registration process for citizens between the age of 50 and 60 years was aslo started and the people falling within this age limit could register themselves by sending their identity card number to 1166.

The vaccination process for this age group would start after a week, he added.