696,337 People Vaccinated Against Corona In Faisalabad

As many as 696,337 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Wednesday that 542,527 citizens were injected first dose while 111,544 people were inoculated second dose of vaccine

He further said that 26,748 health workers were also given first dose while 15,518 received second dose of vaccine.

He said that sufficient stock of coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

As of now 37,564 first doses and 25,043 second doses were in the stock in Faisalabad.

He said that 35 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered people were also getting coronavirus vaccines.

People can get vaccinated themselves from the vaccination centres set up at Allied Hospital, District Head Quarters Hospital, Government General Hospital G.

M Abad, Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology, Government General Hospital Samanabad, Children Hospital, sports Complex Samanabad, Tehsil Head Quarters Hospital Jaranwala, Samundri, Tandlianwala, Chak Jhumra, Sports Complex Chak Jhumrah, Sports Complex Jaranwala, Government General Hospital Chak 224-RB, New Building RHC Khurrianwala, New Building THQ Sammundri, New Building THQ Tandlianwala, Social Security Hospital Madina Town, Wapda Hospital, Rural Health Centers Mureed Wala, Chak 174-JB, Chak 134-JB, Chak 229-Rb, Chak 65-GB, RHC Lundianwala Jaranwala, RHC Khurrianwala Jaranwala, Pindi Sheikh Musa, Kanjwani, Mamukanjan, RHC Chak 400-GB, RHC Chak 153-RB, RHC Chak 374-GB and Chak 469-GB, he added.

He further said that timing of these vaccination centers was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except SportsComplex Samanabad center which would remain opened round the clock.

