7 Confirmed Cases Of Dengue Reported In Punjab On Wednesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 02:14 PM

7 confirmed cases of dengue reported in Punjab on Wednesday

Seven new confirmed cases of dengue and 971 suspected ones were reported in the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Seven new confirmed cases of dengue and 971 suspected ones were reported in the province during the last 24 hours.

According to Primary & Secondary Healthcare department on Wednesday two confirmed cases of dengue virus were reported from Lahore, 1 from Rawalpindi, 1 from Layyah, 1 from Khanewal, 1 from Faisalabad and 1 confirmed case of dengue has been reported from Toba Tek Singh.

All suspected cases of dengue were kept in surveillance and their tests were being conducted.

So far 91 cases of dengue have been confirmed from January this year in the province, whereas 83 patients were discharged after recovery.

Currently,eight patients of dengue virus were under treatment.

No death due to dengue was reported this year due to effective measures taken by the government.

Punjab government was working to prevent dengue across the province and anti-dengue staff recovered dengue larvae from 8,637 places during last seven days.

P&SHD has urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.

