7 labs of level-3 functional in Punjab:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) : Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Tuesday that seven laboratories of level-3 were functional in the province currently to conduct tests of COVID-19 suspected patients.

Addressing a press conference about the pandemic situation in the province here, she said that work was also in progress to build three more labs to enhance the testing capability of coronavirus suspects.

She said that no country of the world was conducting elective testing, adding that targeted groups or smart sampling would be considered for testing.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the Punjab government had achieved the capacity to carry out 4,000 to 5,000 coronavirus tests daily. However, efforts were being made to further enhance the capacity, she added.

The health minister said that Lahore was the most affected city in Punjab with 1,384 confirmed coronavirus cases currently. She said that lockdown in the province was being converted into smart lockdown to facilitate people.