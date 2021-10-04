7-member clinical committee formed for dengue patients at LGH

(@FahadShabbir)

Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Principal Prof Dr Sardar Mohammad Al-freed Zafar has constituted 7-member clinical committee comprising medical experts for better treatment and diagnosis of dengue fever patients

A spokesperson for the LGH said here on Monday that a formal notification had also been issued in this regard. The members of the clinical committee include Medicine, Pediatrics, Gynecology and administrative physician while Professor of Medicine Dr Tahir Siddique would be the convener of this committee. Prof Faheem Afzal, Associate Prof Dr Israrul Haq Toor, Dr Muhammad Maqsood, Dr Abdul Qaddos, Dr Shumaila Tahir and OPD Director Dr Asif Javed would be part of the committee.

Talking in this regard, Principal Prof Al-freed Zafar said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid were very much concerned about dengue patients, adding that the government had issued clear instructions to the health department to save human lives.

He said that concrete and practical steps were being taken for the prevention of epidemic and treatment of the patients affected by dengue.

He said that Lahore General Hospital (LGH) had taken this important step in implementing the orders of the Punjab government and better treatment facilities to the patients, adding the clinical committee would conduct a complete assessment of each case individually and collectively of all the patients undergoing treatment in the dengue ward on daily basis so that doctors and nurses could be given the necessary guidelines for medical treatment so that patients could have better treatment facilities.

"People will also have to make serious efforts to stop the spread of mosquitoes and ensure theeradication of all mosquito breeding grounds at their homes as it was impossible to prevent anderadicate the dengue epidemic without the cooperation of people", he added.