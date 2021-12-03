70 new corona cases reported in Punjab

UrduPoint.com

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Friday said that during the last 24 hours, 70 new cases of coronavirus were reported from across the province

In a press statement, he explained that 43 positive cases were reported in Lahore, 11 in Rawalpindi, five in Faisalabad, three in Sahiwal, two in Multan while one each in Attock, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sialkot, Hafizabad, Sargodha and Gujrawala.

In a press statement, he explained that 43 positive cases were reported in Lahore, 11 in Rawalpindi, five in Faisalabad, three in Sahiwal, two in Multan while one each in Attock, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sialkot, Hafizabad, Sargodha and Gujrawala.

The secretary said that so far, total number of cases reached 443,320, besides 425,225 patients who fully recovered in the province.

The total number of active cases was 5,067 to date, he added.

In the last 24 hours, three deaths were reported in Punjab, pushing the death toll to 13,028. He said that 17,085 tests were conducted in last 24 hours and a total of 8.43 million tests were conducted altogether.

Baloch said the overall rate of COVID -19 incidence in the last 24 hours was recorded as 0.4 per cent in the province, adding Lahore had 1 per cent, Faisalabad 0.3pc, Rawalpindi 0.8pc, Multan 0.6pc and 0.2per cent in Gujrawala.

