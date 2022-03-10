70 pct of eligible Lao people receive 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine

A total of 5,136,399 people had received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Laos, equal to 70 percent of the country's population, according to a report by Center of Information and Education for Health under Lao Ministry of Health on Thursday

VIENTIANE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :A total of 5,136,399 people had received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Laos, equal to 70 percent of the country's population, according to a report by Center of Information and education for Health under Lao Ministry of Health on Thursday.

A total of 4,367,592 people had been given a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, equal to 59.52 percent of the population.

In addition, 953,825 people have had a booster dose, accounting for 13 percent of the population.

In the 6-11 age group, 181,607 children, about 19 percent of this group, have received a first jab since the children's COVID-19 immunization program began just one week ago.

In the 12-17 age group, 580,871 children have taken a first dose, equal to 67.1 percent of this group, and 429,552 have had a second jab, equal to 49.6 percent of this group.

The focus of the vaccination rollout is now on children because they are at high risk of infection.