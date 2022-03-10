70 pct of eligible Lao people receive 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine

A total of 5,136,399 people had received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Laos, equal to 70 percent of the country's population, according to a report by Center of Information and Education for Health under Lao Ministry of

VIENTIANE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :A total of 5,136,399 people had received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Laos, equal to 70 percent of the country's population, according to a report by Center of Information and education for Health under Lao Ministry of Health on Thursday.A total of 4,367,592 people had been given a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, equal to 59.52 percent of the population.

In addition, 953,825 people have had a booster dose, accounting for 13 percent of the population.

In the 6-11 age group, 181,607 children, about 19 percent of this group, have received a first jab since the children's COVID-19 immunization program began just one week ago.

In the 12-17 age group, 580,871 children have taken a first dose, equal to 67.1 percent of this group, and 429,552 have had a second jab, equal to 49.6 percent of this group.

The focus of the vaccination rollout is now on children because they are at high risk of infection.

The National Taskforce Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control is also focusing on vaccinating older people, those with an existing illness, pregnant women, and staff and service providers in offices.

The Lao government plans to vaccinate 80 percent of the population by the end of 2022.