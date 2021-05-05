Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Communication and Construction(C&W) Riaz Khan on Wednesday said that revolutionary measures were being introduced for the uplift of the department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Communication and Construction(C&W) Riaz Khan on Wednesday said that revolutionary measures were being introduced for the uplift of the department.

Chairing a meeting here, he said that restructuring of the Communication and Construction Department had already been initiated and as part of the process, 700 new vacancies had been created in a bid to put the department on modern lines.

He said that building control and highway divisions had been separated in each district of the province in order to boost their performance.

Riaz Khan said the Communication and Construction department was also actively engaged in uplift activities in the merged tribal districts and pursuing a number of development initiatives on an emergency basis.

He said that some of the vacancies had been advertised and the entire recruitment process would be completed in a transparent manner by employing talented and deserving people, he added.

The meeting was informed that special designs had been made for buildings of different departments besideschalking out separate building plans for rural and urban areas in line with their respective requirements.