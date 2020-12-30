UrduPoint.com
7083 Patients Examined In Free Medical Camp In Peshawar

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 05:24 PM

As many as 7083 patients underwent free check-ups during a ten-day free medical camp held in different areas of Orakzai district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :As many as 7083 patients underwent free check-ups during a ten-day free medical camp held in different areas of Orakzai district.

1856 male patients, 2094 female,3133 sick children including 972 Gynecology, and 651 other patients were examined free of charge.

Under the direction of DG Health Dr Muhammad Niaz, mobile Hospital Program Manager Dr Wisal Mahmood free medical camp was organized in different areas including Sama Mamozai, Swara Kot, Buland Khel, Honda, Jeewan, Zira, Hidazai, Anjani, Feroz Khel, Khawadra.

Specialist, surgeon doctor, dental specialist doctor and lady doctor checked the patients in the camp.

