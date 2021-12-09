About 71 percent of Tonga's eligible population have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Tonga's news website Matangi Tonga Online on Thursday

SUVA, Dec. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) --:About 71 percent of Tonga's eligible population have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Tonga's news website Matangi Tonga Online on Thursday.

The media report said the South Pacific island country has been working to administer COVID-19 vaccines to the eligible population aged 12 years and above. Tonga has a population of more than 100,000.

Tonga's Ministry of Health confirmed on Thursday that at least 96 percent of the eligible population have taken their first dose, and about 71 percent are fully vaccinated.

Tonga's government had planned to fully vaccinate 70 percent of the total population by the end of this year, and that after achieving the vaccination rate, it would start repatriation flights from countries.

A repatriation flight from New Zealand could be possible on Jan. 20, 2022.