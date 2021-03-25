71,433 senior citizens inoculated in 13 days

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore, Mudassar Riaz on Thursday said that coronavirus vaccination has been administered to 71,433 senior citizens of ages 60 and above during last 13 days here in the provincial capital.

In a statement, DC Lahore said that senior citizens expressed satisfaction over arrangements made for them at the vaccination centre at Expo Centre Lahore.

He said that Special persons and senior citizens were being given the facility of wheelchairs and electric vehicles right from parking area to the field hospital.

He assured that all concerned departments were providing best possible facilities to senior citizens.

The DC directed the authorities concerned to strictly enforce Corona related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) at the Center.