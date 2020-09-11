UrduPoint.com
72 New Cases Of COVID-19 Reported In Punjab On Friday

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 12:54 PM

72 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Punjab on Friday

The COVID-19 has taken away one more life in the province during last 24 hours while the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 97,533 after registration of 72 new cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 has taken away one more life in the province during last 24 hours while the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 97,533 after registration of 72 new cases.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Friday, so far the total number of deaths in the province has been recorded as 2,214 altogether .

The P&SHD confirmed that 29 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 2 in Sheikhupura, 15 in Rawalpindi, 1 in Jehlum, 1 in Chakwal, 5 in Gujranwala, 1 in Sialkot, 4 in Gujrat, 1 in Mandi Bahauddin,1 in Faisalabad,1 in Chineot, 1 in Sargodha, 1 in Bhakkar, 2 in Bahawalpur, 1 in Muzaffargarh, 1 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 4 in Rajanpur and 1 new case of COVID-19 has been reported in Okara district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department has conducted 1,045,005 tests for COVID-19 so far while 94,258 confirmed cases recovered all together in the province. The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks. The people shouldwash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19. Contact1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.

