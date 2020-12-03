UrduPoint.com
727 New Cases Of COVID-19,25 Deaths Reported In Pb

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 seconds ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 02:57 PM

727 new cases of COVID-19,25 deaths reported in Pb

The second wave of COVID-19 claimed 25 more lives on Thursday and 727 new cases were reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :The second wave of COVID-19 claimed 25 more lives on Thursday and 727 new cases were reported in Punjab.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 121,083, while so far the total number of deaths in the province were recorded as 3091 altogether.

The P&SHD confirmed that 279 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 1 in Sheikhupura,47 in Rawalpindi,1 in Chakwal,4 in Attock, 25 in Jehlum, 3 in Gujranwala,2 in Hafizabad, 3 in Mandi Bahauddin,10 in Sialkot,3 in Narowal, 14 in Gujrat,43 in Faisalabad, 7 in Toba Tek Singh,2 in Jhang,43 in Multan,5 in Lodharan,8 in Vehari,4 in Khanewal,9 in Dera Ghazi Khan,5 in Chiniot, 81 in Sargodha,2 in Mianwali,19 in Khushab,2 in Jhang,31 in Bahawalpur,2 in Muzaffargarh, 19 in Bhakkar,16 in Rahimyar Khan, 13 in Okara, 12 in Bahawalnagar, 12 in Rajanpur and two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Pakpatan district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 2,028,079 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 98,992 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.

