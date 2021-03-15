UrduPoint.com
728 Elderly People Vaccinated, Another Vaccination Centre To Be Set Up Soon

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 05:04 PM

Health department Multan has completed vaccination of 728 elderly people at three centers in the district and administration has started preparations to set up another center in the city to include more people for vaccination against novel coronavirus

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr.

Muhammad Ali Mehdi informed Deputy Commissioner Qamar Uz Zaman Qaisarani in a briefing here Monday that 728 people above 60 were vaccinated at three centers including District Health Development Center (DHDC) in Multan city, government high school in Shujabad tahsil and DDHO office in tehsil Jalalpur Pirwala.

He added that the department was making arrangements to set up another vaccination center in Multan city at Red Crescent Hospital in Gulgasht colony Multan to cover more people under the ongoing vaccination drive.

