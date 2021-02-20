UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

72,882 FLHCWs Vaccinated So Far, GAVI 5.6 Mln Doses To Reach By March End

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 04:53 PM

72,882 FLHCWs vaccinated so far, GAVI 5.6 mln doses to reach by March end

The country has managed to vaccinate 72,882 Front Line Healthcare Workers (FLHCWs) so far under the national vaccination strategy being implemented simultaneously across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :The country has managed to vaccinate 72,882 Front Line Healthcare Workers (FLHCWs) so far under the national vaccination strategy being implemented simultaneously across the country.

According to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), around 5.6 million Covid Vaccine doses would reach the country by the end of March, 2021 out of these, 2.

8 million doses of Gavi/Covax were expected to reach by first week of March, 2021 and 2.8 million doses by the second week of March.

As many as 17.1 million doses would reach Pakistan by end June, 2021 which would help in successfully running the national vaccination drive.

However, registration of citizens over 60 years of age has also been started. The Senior Citizen can SMS their CNIC number on 1166 for registration.

Moreover, registration of general healthcare workers have also been started. They can register at www.covid.gov.pk/vaccine

Related Topics

Pakistan March June SMS Million

Recent Stories

EBM Celebrates Cricket in Gwadar with Sooper Hai P ..

8 minutes ago

SEWA to establish meteorological station in Centra ..

11 minutes ago

PCB shares pictures of PSL 2021 trophy

25 minutes ago

Russian Doctors Successfully Treat 100-Year-Old CO ..

3 minutes ago

Iraqi Defense Ministry Says Army Eliminated Five T ..

3 minutes ago

Fate of Iran Nuclear Deal Depends on Diplomatic De ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.