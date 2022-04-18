733 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospital in Shanghai

A total of 733 patients were discharged from the hospital on Sunday after recovery from COVID-19 in Shanghai, local authorities said Monday

A total of 733 patients were discharged from the hospital on Sunday after recovery from COVID-19 in Shanghai, local authorities said Monday.

On the same day, 19,473 local asymptomatic carriers were released from centralized medical observation, and have been sent back to their homes for further health monitoring.

By the end of Sunday, the city had 16 COVID-19 patients in severe condition receiving treatment in designated hospitals.

In Shanghai, Pudong New Area, Songjiang District and Qingpu District have seen a continuous decline in newly-reported cases, while the epidemic situation in Fengxian, Jinshan and Chongming districts has been stabilized.

Areas under closed-off management will undergo nucleic acid testing once every day from Monday to Thursday.

On Sunday, three COVID-19 deaths were reported in Shanghai. The deceased were two females and one male, aged between 89 and 91. They suffered from comorbidities including coronary heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure, according to the municipal health commission.