UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

736 New Coronavirus Cases Reported; 13 Deaths In Past 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 12:21 PM

736 new Coronavirus cases reported; 13 deaths in past 24 hours

The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Friday were recorded 9,855 as 736 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Friday were recorded 9,855 as 736 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Thirteen corona patients, 12 of whom were under treatment in hospital and one out of hospital died on Thursday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Balochistan, while 89 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,884 allocated for COVID-19 patients, were occupied.

Some 27,050 tests were conducted across the country on Thursday, including 6,551 in Sindh, 10,957 in Punjab, 2,750 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,704 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,098 in Balochistan, 380 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 610 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Around 309,646 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 326,216 cases were detected so far, including AJK 3,688, Balochistan 15,767, GB 4,127, ICT 18,578, KP 38,886, Punjab 102,253 and Sindh 142,917.

About 6,715 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,591 Sindh among one of them died in hospital on Thursday, 2,329 in Punjab among six of them in hospital on Thursday, 1,267 in KP one of them in hospital on Thursday, 205 in ICT four of them died in hospital on Thursday, 148 in Balochistan, 90 in GB and 85 in AJK as one of them died out of hospital on Thursday.

A total of 4,204,320 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 845 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Died Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir From

Recent Stories

Leap Further Ahead with HUAWEI Mate 40 Series: Hua ..

9 minutes ago

US Embargo of Sudan Led to Oil Sector Falling Behi ..

4 minutes ago

Rust Belt upstart Lordstown Motors set to make Nas ..

4 minutes ago

Argentinian rugby facing uncertain future, says Le ..

4 minutes ago

Huawei Recorded 9.9% Increase in Q3 2020 Business ..

20 minutes ago

PCB tweaks points system to encourage positive cri ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.