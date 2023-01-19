UrduPoint.com

738,231 Kids Get Polio Vaccine In Three Days Of Campaign

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2023 | 06:45 PM

738,231 kids get polio vaccine in three days of campaign

As many as 738,231 children under five years of age were administered polio vaccine during the last three days of anti-polio drive in the district, showing 96 percent target

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :As many as 738,231 children under five years of age were administered polio vaccine during the last three days of anti-polio drive in the district, showing 96 percent target.

This was stated by district health authority Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Ahmed Nasir while reviewing the anti-polio drive here on Thursday.

WHO representative Dr Sardar Yasir was also present.

The CEO Health said the anti-polio drive was launched from January 16 and a target of administering polio vaccine with vitamin-A was set as 772,711 children under five years of age in the district. The drive would continue till January 20.

He said that mobile teams, 47,811 children who were not available forsome reasons in the first visit had been administered vaccine at theirhomes while 52,822 guest children were also administered polio drops.

Related Topics

Polio Mobile Visit Nasir January From

Recent Stories

Adding of more water reserves inevitable for Pakis ..

Adding of more water reserves inevitable for Pakistan: Minister for Power Divisi ..

4 minutes ago
 Russian Economic Development Ministry Will Not Rev ..

Russian Economic Development Ministry Will Not Revise Oil Forecast Amid Brent Vo ..

4 minutes ago
 OSCE Monitoring Mission Hid information on Situati ..

OSCE Monitoring Mission Hid information on Situation in Donbas - Lavrov

4 minutes ago
 Russia Keeps Grain Export Quota Unchanged in 2022- ..

Russia Keeps Grain Export Quota Unchanged in 2022-2023 Season - Agriculture Mini ..

4 minutes ago
 Kashmiri Leadership passes resolution to demand re ..

Kashmiri Leadership passes resolution to demand reversal of Indian unilateral ac ..

7 minutes ago
 Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation call ..

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation calls on employers to register dom ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.