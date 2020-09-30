747 new Coronavirus cases reported; five deaths in past 24 hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Wednesday were recorded 8,903 as 747 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Wednesday were recorded 8,903 as 747 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Five corona patients, who were under treatment in hospital died on Tuesday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Balochistan, while 93 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,912 allocated for COVID-19 patients, were occupied.

Some 32,031 tests were conducted across the country on Tuesday, including 10,881 in Sindh, 11,239 in Punjab, 3,888 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,442 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,617 in Balochistan, 533 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 431 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Around 296,881 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 312,263 cases were detected so far, including AJK 2,698, Balochistan 15,257, GB 3,778, ICT 16,581, KP 37,776, Punjab 99,378 and Sindh 136,795.

About 6,479 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,497 in Sindh among two of them in hospital on Tuesday, 2,234 in Punjab, 1,259 in KP, 182 in ICT one of them in hospital on Tuesday, 145 in Balochistan, 88 in GB and 74 in AJK two of them in hospital on Tuesday.

A total of 3,514,237 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 687 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.